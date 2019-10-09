Nancy Pelosi Accuses White House Of 'Unlawful Attempt To Hide Facts'

Nancy Pelosi accuses White House of "attempt to hide facts" on impeachment probe of President Trump

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday accused the White House of an "unlawful attempt to hide the facts" after it ruled out cooperating with an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Ms Pelosi, the House Speaker, fired back after the White House sent her a letter blasting the impeachment process as partisan, illegitimate and unconstitutional.

"This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration's brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections," MS Pelosi said in a statement.

