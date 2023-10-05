Mystery Illness Put Nearly 100 Schoolgirls In Hospital In Kenya

The exact nature of the illness remains undisclosed.

Health authorities in Kenya are investigating a mystery illness after nearly 100 schoolgirls were admitted to hospital. According to a BBC report, the students from Eregi Girls High School, in the town of Kakamega had difficulty in walking and complained of knee pain.

The media outlet reported that girls were struggling to walk, had leg paralysis and experienced convulsions. Some people are even speculating that it could be mass hysteria.

A video from the school is going viral on the internet which shows girls struggling to walk. Posted on 'X', formerly Twitter by user Catch Up, the caption of the video read, "A possible case of mass hysteria has broken out at an all-girls school in western Kenya, with girls reporting that they are unable to walk."

See the video here:

A possible case of mass hysteria has broken out at an all-girls school in western Kenya, with girls reporting that they are unable to walk. pic.twitter.com/YeJSSdijyG — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 4, 2023

A senior education ministry official visited the school and told parents that the situation was under control. He said classes would continue as normal for other pupils, BBC reported.

"The education department, the county government and the public health department are giving a commitment that the children will be treated," said Jared Obiero, the regional director of education.

Blood, urine and stool samples were sent to laboratories in Kisumu, and Nairobi. The result of the sample will come later this week.

