Mystery Behind Russia's "Spy Whale" Revealed In New Documentary

The well-known white beluga whale suspected of being a Russian spy may have been guarding "Kremlin property" when it was found dead off Norway's coast, according to a new documentary.

The whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir-a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, hval, and the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin- was found floating in Risavika Bay in southern Norway in September. Fishermen first spotted the 14-foot whale near Ingoya in northern Norway in April 2019.

The beluga dubbed the "spy whale," was wearing a harness with a small camera and a buckle marked with "Equipment St Petersburg," fueling suspicions of its role as a spy, the Guardian reported.

After a 10-month investigation, the BBC documentary Secrets of the Spy Whale uncovered evidence suggesting Hvaldimir may have been trained as a covert "guard whale." Speaking to The Observer, film director Jennifer Shaw noted, "Our findings about Hvaldimir's potential role bring us closer to solving the mystery, but they also raise further questions about what Russia might be guarding in the Arctic, and why."

How do animals become guards?

The documentary team consulted a former dolphin trainer and experts from an early US Navy program to understand how animals could serve as guards. Blair Irvine explained that dolphins can detect the bubbles and noise created by swimmers, making them highly effective at tracking intruders due to their sensitive hearing.

Shaw explained that Hvaldimir was likely trained similarly and was seen using his nose to target specific objects, hinting that he may have been used for security patrol rather than espionage.

On September 1, Hvaldimir was found dead, and some animal rights groups initially suggested he had been shot. However, an autopsy revealed a 35 cm by 3 cm stick lodged in his mouth and some superficial injuries, but Norwegian police found no evidence indicating he was shot. "There is nothing in the investigations to suggest that human activity directly caused Hvaldimir's death," police stated.