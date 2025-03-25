Advertisement

Mysterious 'Spinning Orb' Spotted Spiralling Across UK Skies, Here's What Caused It

The glowing anomaly was spotted spiralling across the sky in various northern regions, including Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, and Yorkshire.

The sightings weren't limited to the UK, with reports also emerging from Slovenia and Sweden.

A mysterious spinning orb illuminated the UK night sky on Monday sparking widespread confusion and speculation about a potential UFO sighting. The glowing anomaly was spotted spiralling across the sky in various northern regions, including Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, and Yorkshire. Eyewitnesses described the phenomenon as a strange, swirling light surrounded by misty rings, moving slowly across the sky before disappearing into the night.

The sightings weren't limited to the UK, with reports also emerging from Slovenia and Sweden, where Facebook users shared images and wondered about the origin of the mysterious spinning lights. "Anyone else just sees this in the sky? It just kept spinning," one person wrote on Facebook.

Another commented, "Has anyone else just seen this over Radcliffe in the sky because me and the kids are freaked out." A third added, "What have we just seen??? It was moving and then faded away after about 2 mins and there were other small what looked like stars moving around it too."

A fourth added, "It was like a whirlpool of lights floating across the sky, I've never seen anything like that before."

The real reason:

The mysterious spinning lights were officially attributed to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NROL-69). After liftoff, excess fuel was released into space, freezing and catching sunlight to create a breathtaking spiral display visible from the UK. This phenomenon, known as "rocket ice clouds," was previously observed in 2023 over parts of the US following another SpaceX launch.

"The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky," the Met Office said.

UFO Orb Lights, Mysterious Spinning Orb
