Mysterious Shortage Of Doughnuts Reported Across Dunkin' Stores In US, Internet Reacts

Customers visiting Dunkin' locations across Nebraska and New Mexico in the US are facing a bizarre situation. Dunkin', which went by the name Dunkin' Donuts up until 2018 is unable to provide doughnuts, its signature offering to the customers and no one really knows the reason why, according to a report in Independent.

Stores across Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island were forced to put up signs on their doors and drive-thru kiosks, informing customers that the dessert was unavailable "due to a manufacturing error". Quizzed about what exactly constituted the "manufacturing error", a manager at the west Omaha Dunkin' location said she couldn't give any more information, citing orders from the company headquarters. The manager, however, confirmed that the doughnut shortage was a national problem.

This isn't the first time Dunkin' has faced supply issues; a similar doughnut shortage occurred in 2021. However, this time, the scarcity extends beyond Nebraska and New Mexico, with reports from other states also facing empty doughnut displays.

Internet reacts

As the news of the mysterious doughnut shortage went viral, social media users expressed surprise that Dunkin' did not make the sweet snack at the stores while others came up with conspiracy theories.

"Wait, they no longer make doughnuts at the stores? That used to be their big selling point," said one user, while another added: "Sounds like it is once again time to make the doughnuts."

A third commented: "That's not a “shortage”. That's a “none of the product made it out into market so we can technically do a withdrawal and not a formal recall” level recall. I'd bet good money there was something seriously wrong with a lot of dough shipped to the affected stores."

Notably, Dunkin' is one of the largest coffee and doughnut chains in the world, with more than 13,200 restaurants. Founded in Massachusetts in 1950, the company was purchased for $11.3 billion in 2020 by Atlanta private equity firm Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings.