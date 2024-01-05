Florida Man Sues Dunkin Donuts After Exploding Toilet Left Him Covered In Human Waste

Mr Kerouac is demanding $50,000 in damages and legal fees.

A customer at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Florida, US, has filed a negligence lawsuit against the coffee chain, claiming that he was injured by an exploding toilet at the eatery. According to USA Today, Paul Kerouac is seeking $50,000 (approximately Rs 41.55 lakh) in damages after he said that he suffered "severe and long-term injuries" following the explosion of the toilet.

In his lawsuit, Mr Kerouac alleged that he visited the men's room at a Winter Park Dunkin', outside of Orlando, in January last year, when the commode erupted and left him covered in debris, faeces and urine. After the incident, he sought help from the employees, who told him they were aware of the issue as prior incidents had occurred, the outlet reported.

In his lawsuit, Mr Kerouac revealed that the incident took place on January 6, 2022. He detailed the horrifying aftermath, stating that he emerged from the men's room "covered with debris, including human faeces and urine".

"As a direct result of Defendant's breach and/or multiple breaches of its duties and obligations to Plaintiff, who was lawfully on Defendant's premises, Plaintiff unwittingly became the victim of the exploding toilet and of the aftermath which followed, and sustained damages, including injuries and emotional and mental distress," the lawsuit states.

Now, seeking justice, Mr Kerouac is demanding $50,000 in damages and legal fees on account of their alleged negligence. He is also seeking prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest, and costs of actions, plus a trial by jury.

Meanwhile, this is not the only lawsuit the coffee chain has seen in recent years. According to Fortune, an elderly woman won a $3 million settlement after a scalding hot coffee from the eatery spilled all over her in 2021, leaving her with horrific burns. The woman was ordering from the drive-thru window of a franchise located on Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Sugar Hill, Georgia, near the city of Atlanta. As she received her drink, the lid came undone and the piping hot liquid spilled out. It splashed all over her, leaving her with severe second and third-degree burns that forced her to undergo skin grafts and a long period of rehabilitation.