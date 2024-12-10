Mysterious 'Disease X' Spreads In Congo, Leaves More Than 30 Dead

A mysterious and deadly illness, dubbed "Disease X," has been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with over 400 cases recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease has claimed the lives of over 30 people, mostly children, since October, the New York Post reported. More than half of those who died were children younger than 5 years old who were severely malnourished, the health agency said. However, local officials estimate the death toll to be significantly higher, at 143 deaths.

Notably, Disease X is a term coined by WHO to describe a hypothetical, unknown pathogen with epidemic or pandemic potential. It represents any unidentified infectious disease that could spread rapidly and cause widespread harm. Common symptoms of Disease X, include fever, cough, fatigue, and a runny nose. Headache is also a prevalent symptom. In severe cases, symptoms escalate to difficulty breathing, anaemia, and signs of acute malnutrition.

Based on the symptoms, acute pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19, measles and malaria are being considered as possible causes.

The WHO has deployed a rapid response team to investigate the outbreak, but their efforts are being hindered by the remote location of the outbreak's centre in the Kwango province. Poor road conditions and heavy rain have made it difficult for the team to access the area, with officials estimating it will take at least two days to reach the location.

Further complicating the investigation is the fact that many of the severe cases of "Disease X" are also characterized by severe malnutrition, making it challenging to pinpoint the exact source of the illness.

"These challenges, coupled with limited diagnostics in the region, have delayed the identification of the underlying cause," the WHO said.

"Teams are collecting samples for laboratory testing, providing a more detailed clinical characterization of the detected cases, investigating the transmission dynamics, and actively searching for additional cases, both within health facilities and at the community level," the organization said.

"Given the clinical presentation and symptoms reported, and several associated deaths, acute pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19, measles and malaria are being considered as potential causal factors with malnutrition as a contributing factor. Malaria is a common disease in this area, and it may be causing or contributing to the cases," the WHO said.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that Disease X may be airborne. However, the exact nature of the disease and its transmission methods remain unclear.