Watch: Mysterious Car-Sized Drones Spotted Flying Over New Jersey, FBI Begins Probe

Unidentified drones have been reported flying over multiple counties in New Jersey, causing widespread concern among residents and prompting a federal investigation. These sightings, which began in late November 2024, involve large, often car-sized drones flying in coordinated patterns, the New York Times reported. They have been spotted hovering over critical infrastructure, including reservoirs, power lines, and railroads, as well as flying over residential backyards, highways, and often in groups.

A flurry of online images and videos have gone viral on social media in the US, sparking widespread curiosity and concern among locals. The drones were captured on camera by residents in multiple boroughs in the state, mostly at night. Witnesses described the drones as significantly larger than typical hobbyist models and emitting a loud, humming noise.

"It's kind of unsettling. They're not up for 15 minutes, they're up for hours," a resident told WPIX. "We saw one right up above us that was the size of our car, another resident said.

These "drones" being seen over New Jersey are Galactic Federation crafts.



They're partially disguised to give those who aren't ready time to adapt.



Some look like planes. Some look like drones.



The military already knows they can't stop them. Nothing can stop what's coming. https://t.co/CZ3A6VpxHW pic.twitter.com/gpihADUyVy — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) December 5, 2024

The FBI, along with local law enforcement and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is currently investigating the incidents. "We are working with several of our law enforcement partners to figure out what's going on. At the moment, we don't have any specifics to share," said bureau spokeswoman Amy J. Thoreson.

Authorities have emphasised there is no immediate threat but encouraged residents to report sightings and provide images to assist the investigation. FBI's Newark office and Morris County officials issued a joint statement asking the public to come forward with any information they might have over the mysterious "drone activity," including videos. "There continues to be no known threat to public safety," the statement reads.

However, the drones' consistent and organized activity has drawn public attention, with some fearing breaches of privacy or security.

"It is making people anxious. It's kind of like a Peeping Tom, and it gets everybody's vigilance up − they become hypervigilant to it," said Richard Waldron, a Closter-based psychologist.

Following the reports, the Federal Aviation Administration has also banned drones from flying over President-elect Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Meanwhile, the mysterious drone sightings have captivated the online community, with the state's subreddit forum buzzing with theories and amateur investigations. Even UFO enthusiasts have joined the fray, speculating about the origins and purpose of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Theories abound, ranging from suspicions of foreign surveillance drones, such as the Chinese spy balloon incident last year, to possibilities of US military tests or local law enforcement surveillance.