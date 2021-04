Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law (File)

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said Thursday.

"A lawsuit was filed under the official secret law on March 25 at the Yangon eastern district court," Khin Maung Zaw said.

