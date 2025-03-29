Advertisement

"We Will Be Helping": Trump After Myanmar Hit By Huge Earthquake

Donald Trump told reporters "we will be helping" as images emerged of flattened buildings, downed bridges and cracked roads.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"We Will Be Helping": Trump After Myanmar Hit By Huge Earthquake
Washington:

President Donald Trump on Friday vowed the United States would assist Myanmar after it was hit by a huge earthquake that also shook Thailand, with many killed and trapped in collapsed buildings.

Trump told reporters "we will be helping" as images emerged of flattened buildings, downed bridges and cracked roads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump Myanmar, Myanmar Earthquake, Myanmar Thailand Earthquake Latest
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now