"We Will Be Helping": Trump After Myanmar Hit By Huge Earthquake

Washington:
President Donald Trump on Friday vowed the United States would assist Myanmar after it was hit by a huge earthquake that also shook Thailand, with many killed and trapped in collapsed buildings.
Trump told reporters "we will be helping" as images emerged of flattened buildings, downed bridges and cracked roads.
