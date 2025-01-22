Musk vs Ramaswamy 'Rift' At DOGE Was Over H-1B Visa Holders: Report

Vivek Ramaswamy's departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who co-led DOGE alongside Elon Musk, has announced his decision to run for Ohio Governor in 2026. This move is seen as an attempt to revive his political career within the state, particularly since Ohio's current Governor, Mike DeWine, is restricted by term limits.



Ramaswamy's exit from DOGE was reportedly expedited by his contentious remarks on X, where he criticised American culture and its hiring practices, especially regarding the H-1B visa program. His comments, which aligned with the views of Musk and Trump, sparked widespread debate and garnered over 118 million views and 51,000 comments. In his post, Ramaswamy argued that American companies prioritise foreign-born engineers over native Americans due to a cultural veneration of mediocrity over excellence.

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn't because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024

The controversy surrounding Ramaswamy's remarks has led to speculation about his relationship with Elon Musk and the Trump administration. According to Politico's sources, Musk had made it clear that he wanted Ramaswamy out of DOGE, and the latter's departure is seen as a testament to Musk's influence in the incoming administration. This development has raised questions about the dynamics within DOGE and the extent of Musk's control over the department.

A Republican strategist close to Trump's advisers told Politico, "Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of DC. They wanted him out before the tweet - but kicked him to the curb when that (the X post) came out."

Despite the tensions, Ramaswamy has expressed his commitment to supporting Trump's broader political agenda. In a statement shared on X, he praised the team's ability to streamline government and hinted at his future plans in Ohio. "It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again!" his statement said on X.

Ramaswamy's decision to step down from DOGE has been met with mixed reactions. While some have praised his contributions to the department, others have criticised his remarks on American culture and his handling of the H-1B visa program.

As Ramaswamy prepares to run for Ohio Governor, he will likely face intense scrutiny from both his supporters and detractors. His comments on American culture and the H-1B visa program have sparked a national debate, and his stance on these issues will be closely watched by voters. Furthermore, his relationship with Elon Musk and the Trump administration will be subject to scrutiny, particularly given the controversy surrounding his departure from DOGE.

