Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down Across Chicago Area, Halt Air Traffic

More than 300 flights were cancelled due to tornadoes.

Chicago is experiencing severe weather, with multiple tornadoes touching down in the area, including one at O'Hare International Airport, on Wednesday. According to NBC5, the National Weather Service (NWS) in the US has urged residents to seek shelter immediately after authorities spotted a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado. Other locations where the extreme weather phenomenon was spotted are South Elgin and Campton Hills in Kane County, as per the outlet. Several videos have been posted on social media that show the formation of these tornadoes.

One of them, shot by Tayor Mobley and shared widely on Twitter, shows the funnel forming at the airport with plane standing on the ground.

Tornado formation at a distance,as seen from Chicago O'Hare International Airport Wednesday evening.



The National weather service has issues a PDS tornado warning meaning particular Dangerous situation as a confirmed large and extremely violent tornado is on the ground. #tornadopic.twitter.com/0W04m0q80i — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 13, 2023

The tornado forced airports to halt air traffic. Tornado sirens echoed through the third largest city, as heard in other clips posted online. The Guardian said that at least eight tornadoes were reported in the area.

Tornado Warning sirens over downtown Chicago. pic.twitter.com/aHS2ZcnLYO — Ana Novak (@analisanovak) July 12, 2023

Another video posted on the Twitter handle of storm chaser Brad Walton shows a huge cloud-filled circle of air with the funnel forming at the centre. The clip appears to have been shot by a vehicle driving directly below the tornado.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. More than 300 flights in and out of O'Hare and another 32 in and out of Midway were cancelled, according to FlightAware, while hundreds of people sought shelter at O'Hare.

The NWS, meanwhile, said that trees were uprooted in Cook County and car windows were blown out in La Grange.

This is the latest incident of twisters causing damage in Chicago and nearby areas. Citing a report from NWS, The Guardian said that 92 significant tornadoes have been reported in the Chicago metropolitan area between 1855 and 2008.

The deadliest was the one that hit Palos Hill in Cook County in April 1967, which killed 33 people and caused damage worth more than $50 million.