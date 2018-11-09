Multiple Stabbings In Melbourne; Accused Slashed Cops Before Being Shot

Police warned people to avoid the area, although the suspect is believed to have been detained. (File)

Australian police on Friday reported multiple people were hurt in a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne's central business district, after they apprehended a suspect near a burning vehicle.

Paramedics said they assessed three people at the scene, one with a neck injury: "They are in a suspected critical condition. A second person has been taken to hospital with a head injury. Condition not yet known. A third person has also been taken to hospital."

Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot.

