Multiple Dead, Wounded In US-Saudi Strikes In Iraq: Report

The claim was made by Popular Mobilization Forces.
- A coalition of pro-Iran paramilitaries reported casualties from US-Saudi strikes in Iraq
- US and Saudi Arabia targeted Iran-backed militants in retaliation for attacks on their forces
- The Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed deaths, injuries, and property damage from the strikes
Baghdad:
A coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries in Iraq said Wednesday that multiple people were killed and wounded in US-Saudi strikes in the country.
The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities.
"These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties," the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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