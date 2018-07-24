Multiple Blasts Reported As Rockets Hit Kabul

He blasts came two days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people near kabul airport. (File)

Multiple explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, with two confirmed to have been caused by rockets that hit a residential area of the city, wounding at least four people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.

The blasts came two days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people near Kabul airport, an attack claimed by ISIS

Despite growing speculation about peace talks with Taliban terrorists security officials have warned that violence is likely to increase ahead of parliamentary elections due in October.

