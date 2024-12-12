Mujibur's "Joy Bangla" Ceases To Be National Slogan For Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has put a hold on a High Court verdict that declared "Joy Bangla" as the country's national slogan. This phrase, popularised by Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been a significant part of Bangladesh's history and identity.

"Joy Bangla" or "Victory to Bangla" was the symbol of patriotism and unity especially during the birth of Bangladesh. "Joy Bangla" was more than a political slogan - it was a war cry.

On March 2nd 2022, it was made the national slogan by the Awami League government and it became mandatory at all government offices to voice the two words during national celebrations.

The recent development comes after Sheikh Hasina, Rahman's daughter and the former Prime Minister, was ousted from power on August 5. Since then, the new government has taken steps to remove symbols associated with Hasina and her father, including the removal of Rahman's image from currency notes.

After the change of government, the state made a move to the High Court to hold the ruling and filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC on December 2nd seeking a stay on the High Court verdict of March 10, 2020.

The Supreme Court's decision was made on the grounds that the national slogan is a matter of government policy, and the judiciary should not interfere.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque stated that "'Joy Bangla' will not be considered as the national slogan following this Appellate Division order".

This move is part of a broader effort by the new government to distance itself from the previous administration. The government has also decided not to observe August 15 as a national mourning day and public holiday, despite a High Court verdict justifying the observance.

Earlier this year, on August 13th, the advisory council of the interim government made a decision to not even have a national holiday on August 15th.

The Bangladesh Bank is also printing new currency notes that feature the July uprising, which refers to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India. Notably, these new notes will not include the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

