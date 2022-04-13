Viral Video: Bird Appears To Poop On US President Joe Biden During His Inflation Speech In Iowa

Bird appears to poops on Joe Biden during his inflation speech. (File)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday received an unwelcomed surprise in Iowa when a bird appeared to poop on his suit as he delivered his speech on inflation and the state of the American economy. According to a viral video on social media, Mr Biden was unveiling plans to trim gas prices and “putting rural America at the centre of our efforts to build a future that's made in America” when a white substance fell on his jacket - right above his American flag pin.

“It's about being made in America,” the US President said moments prior to the poop incident. Watch the video below:

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

According to Fox News, the incident took place inside what Mr Biden referred to as a “giant barn”. A White House official later reportedly clarified that it was in fact “corn” and not bird poop. However, Twitter users still used the clip to joke about the possible bird droppings.

“Move over Pence fly. It's Biden shoulder bird poop,” wrote one Twitter user while referring to when a fly famously lingered on former Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Kamala Harris last year. “Biden wasn't the only one spouting poop today,” commented another. “Even the birds are pissed off now. What's NEXT,” chimed a third user.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Mr Biden landed in Des Moines earlier on Tuesday for his “rural infrastructure tour”. In his speech, he addressed the surge in fuel prices Americans are experiencing around the nation. He unveiled his plan to extend the availability of E15 - gasoline that uses a 15 per cent ethanol blend - from June 1 to September 15.

Notably, the US President's speech in Iowa came after he first acknowledged the subway shootings that occurred during the morning rush hour in Brooklyn, New York.