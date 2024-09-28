Most Of Hezbollah's Senior Leaders "Eliminated," Says Israeli Army

Israel's military said Saturday that "most" senior leaders of Hezbollah had been killed, after it announced the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the group, which has not provided confirmation.

"Most of the senior leaders of Hezbollah have been eliminated," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told an online press briefing.

