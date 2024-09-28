Advertisement

Most Of Hezbollah's Senior Leaders "Eliminated," Says Israeli Army

"Most of the senior leaders of Hezbollah have been eliminated," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told an online press briefing.

Most Of Hezbollah's Senior Leaders "Eliminated," Says Israeli Army
Israel's statement came after it announced the death of Hassan Nasrallah. (File)
Jerusalem:

Israel's military said Saturday that "most" senior leaders of Hezbollah had been killed, after it announced the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the group, which has not provided confirmation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

