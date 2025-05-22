"Every Baby In Gaza Is An Enemy": Ex-Israeli Lawmaker's Shocking Remarks

Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy, far-right Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin declared on Wednesday.

"The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas," Feiglin, a former member of the Israeli parliament (Knesset), told Israeli TV Channel 14.

"Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory," he added.

"Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy. The enemy is not Hamas."



"We need to conquer Gaza and colonize it and not leave a single Gazan child there. There is no other victory."



Yair Golan's quote isn't the problem.pic.twitter.com/mQuzA81s3f https://t.co/0OBj7a0Klm — Adil Haque (@AdHaque110) May 20, 2025

Feiglin's comments came after Yair Golan, a retired IDF deputy chief of staff and head of the newly formed political party The Democrats, accused Israel of "killing babies as a hobby."

In a press conference, Golan lashed out at the Benjamin Netanyahu government's actions in Gaza. "Israel is on the way to becoming a pariah state, like South Africa was, if we don't return to acting like a sane country," he said.

"A sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not engage in mass population displacement," Golan added. He accused the current leadership of being "full of vengeful types with no morals and no ability to run a country in a time of crisis. This endangers our existence."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at Golan, calling his remarks "wild incitement" and a "blood libel."

"I vehemently condemn the wild incitement from Yair Golan against our heroic soldiers and against the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The IDF is the most moral army in the world, and our soldiers are fighting in a war for our existence."

Israeli forces have stepped up their assault on the Gaza Strip, with Netanyahu vowing on Monday to "take control" of the entire territory to defeat Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Over the past four days, more than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, according to Dr Marwan Al-Hams, head of Gaza's field hospitals. The Palestinian Health Ministry claims that around 53,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught in the aftermath of the October 7 attack. Many more are injured or maimed.

The rising civilian toll has triggered growing international criticism of Israel's military actions. On Tuesday, Britain paused its free trade talks with the country, summoned the Israeli ambassador, and announced new sanctions against settlers in the West Bank. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "horrified" by the latest military escalation.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy added that the offensive was not helping to bring the hostages home. He urged Israel to end the blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Following international pressure, five UN aid trucks carrying baby food were allowed into Gaza on Monday. The aid blockade has been in place since March 2. Concerns remain over a looming famine, as the restrictions on food, medicine, and essential supplies have left millions of Palestinians in Gaza struggling for basic necessities.