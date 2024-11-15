Annual UFO Report Finds Over 700 New Cases, But No Proof Of Alien Activity

Over 20 reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs, remain unexplained, the US Defence Department's annual UAP program report has revealed. Between May 1, 2023, and June 1, the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) received 757 reports of UFO sightings, with 485 being new and the rest occurring between 2021 and 2022, Newsnation reported.

Among these reports, AARO director Jon Kosloski shed light on 21 that warrant further investigation, some of which he described as “true anomalies.” While the majority of sightings were in the air, at least 49 reportedly took place in space. However, none of the space domain reports originated from space-based sensors, it noted. Instead, they came from military or commercial pilots and ground observers, with UAPs reported at altitudes of about 100 km, in line with US Space Command's area of responsibility.

“AARO notes that none of the space domain reports originated from space-based sensors or assets; rather, all of these reports originated from military or commercial pilots or ground observers who reported UAP located at altitudes estimated at 100 kilometres [about 62 miles] or higher, consistent with US [sic] Space Command's astrographic area of responsibility,” the report said.

While the data continues to roll in, the report also acknowledged that no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology has been noted. “AARO has discovered no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology,” Mr Kosloski told reporters on Thursday.

None of the sightings substantiated concerns about advanced foreign adversarial capabilities or breakthrough aerospace technologies, which some defence experts had speculated, it revealed.

Despite a surge in reported sightings, AARO has struggled to resolve the cases. Of the 757 reports, just 118 were resolved, with the objects identified as “various types of balloons, birds, and drones.” Another 174 cases, suspected to involve more routine explanations, are pending.

However, a significant number of reports remain unresolved. Currently, AARO is investigating 444 cases.

“AARO's ability to resolve cases remains constrained by a lack of timely and actionable sensor data,” the report acknowledged. “AARO continues to address this challenge by working with military and technical partners to optimize sensor requirements, information-sharing processes, and the content of UAP reporting.”

In an effort to address these ongoing investigations, AARO is working with international partners to improve information sharing and best practices for resolving UAP cases.