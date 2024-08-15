More Monkey Pox Cases Likely To Hit Europe Soon, Says WHO

"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world... there are likely to be further imported cases of Clade 1 in the European region over the coming days and weeks," WHO said.

More Monkey Pox Cases Likely To Hit Europe Soon, Says WHO

Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa. (Representational)

Stockholm:

The World Health Organization said more imported Clade 1 mpox cases were likely to be confirmed in Europe soon, after Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa.

"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world... there are likely to be further imported cases of Clade 1 in the European region over the coming days and weeks," the WHO's European regional office said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.