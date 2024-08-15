More Monkey Pox Cases Likely To Hit Europe Soon, Says WHO

Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa. (Representational)

The World Health Organization said more imported Clade 1 mpox cases were likely to be confirmed in Europe soon, after Sweden on Thursday announced the first such case outside Africa.

"The confirmation of mpox Clade 1 in Sweden is a clear reflection of the interconnectedness of our world... there are likely to be further imported cases of Clade 1 in the European region over the coming days and weeks," the WHO's European regional office said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)