More Mobile Phones Than Humans In The World: Report

Thanks to the Internet and its affordability, the world recorded more mobile phones than the people using it, according to the latest data from the United Nations' International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the World Bank, and the UN.

The ITU estimated 107 mobile cellular telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2018, which basically means more mobile phones than people.

At the end of the year, 51.2 per cent of the global population, or 3.9 billion people were using the Internet, while an estimated 5.28 billion mobile broadband subscriptions in the world were recorded.

A decade ago, 753 million individuals were using the Internet in developed nations, compared to 1,028 million in developing nations. Interestingly, there are 2,868 million individuals in developing nations as of 2018 compared to 794 million in developed nations.

