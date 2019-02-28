Moon Jae-In Says Trump Expressed Regret At Not Striking North Korea Deal

Donald Trump expressed regret in a phone call to President Moon at not striking a deal with Kim.

Donald Trump "expressed regret" at not striking a deal with Kim Jong Un, in a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after the talks, the South's presidential office said Thursday.

"While President Trump expressed regret that he didn't reach an agreement at the Hanoi summit, he made clear his resolve to solve the issue with North Korea through dialogue," a statement from the presidential Blue House said.

Moon suggested he and Trump meet in person soon to continue discussions on the subject, and Trump agreed, the statement added.