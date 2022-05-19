Monkeypox Spreading Through Possible Sexual Transmission: 5 Points

Canada today said that it was investigating more than a dozen suspected cases of monkeypox, after Spain and Portugal detected more than 40 possible and verified cases. Britain has confirmed nine cases since May 6, while the United States verified its first yesterday.

Many of the reported cases "are occurring within sexual networks", according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The UK Health Security Agency also highlighted that the recent cases were predominantly among men who self-identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this week said that it was coordinating with UK and European health officials over the new outbreaks, and was also investigating that many cases reported were among people identifying as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. "We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men," said WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Soce Fall.

The illness, from which most people recover within several weeks and has only been fatal in rare cases, has infected thousands of people in parts of Central and Western Africa in recent years but is rare in Europe and North Africa.