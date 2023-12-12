Molossia: A Micronation Inside US Where Onion And Spinach Are Banned

The Republic of Molossia was founded in 1977.

A small 11-acre micronation located in Nevada, United States, has only a population of 38 citizens and has amused many on the internet. Originally called the Grand Republic of Goldstein, the Republic of Molossia was founded in 1977 and later adopted its current name.

"Molossia is actually a variation of the Hawaiian word 'maluhia' which means harmony and peace," President Kevin Baugh told The Sun. Although it is not recognised by the United Nations, the Republic of Molossia has its own "navy, naval academy, space program, railroad, postal service, bank, tourist attractions, measurement system, holidays, movie theatre, online radio station, and even its own time zone," as per its website.

Most of the citizens do not live in the 11-acre nation. At present, there are only three humans and three dogs living there, as per President Baugh.

The nation also has a few bizarre laws, such as Mr Baugh's entire title, which reads, "His Excellency President Grand Admiral Colonel Doctor Kevin Baugh, President and Rais of Molossia, Protector of the Nation and Guardian of the People."

Further, Molossia has forbidden both locals and foreign guests to bring walruses, onions, spinach, and catfish into the nation. "Onions aren't allowed because I just don't like onions - and I'm the dictator so I can say stuff like that. When you break the rules and bring catfish into our country you go to jail. We just like doing things that are different, that are unique and eccentric in our country," the Molossia President said. Although the micronation has only jailed a few people, the prison is mainly used to "briefly jail those tourists that bring contraband into Molossia," he said. "It's surprising how many people are excited to be thrown into jail in a third-world country!" President Baugh told the New York Post.

Mr Baugh lives with his wife and his 20-year-old daughter, who is the Chief Constable of the nation. She has travelled to other micronations in Canada, Mexico, and Europe on behalf of Molossia, which has allowed her to see a broader perspective than a lot of people living in the 11-acre area.

Molossia was built from scratch in an empty desert. "I'm very proud of what I've crafted. There was nothing there before we moved in and declared it to be our country. It was just [an] empty desert.," he said. They are also working on becoming an actual sovereign nation. Mr Baugh said, "Although we are as yet unrecognized by other established nations, we are working on that! Micronations are an extension of imagination and creativity and we make full use of that as we build and grow the great Republic of Molossia!!"