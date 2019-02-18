'Consider Me Ambassador Of Pak In Saudi': Crown Prince To Imran Khan

Mohammad Bin Salman is on a 20-hour visit to Pakistan crammed with meetings and ceremonies

On his first visit to Pakistan after becoming Crown Prince of Saudi, Mohammad Bin Salman asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to consider him the ambassador of Pakistan in his country when asked to extend help to Pak labourers in Saudi.

"We can't say no to Pakistan," Mohammad Bin Salman, also known as MBS, told Imran Khan when he asked him to extend help to the 2.5 million Pak labourers who undergo hardships while working in Saudi Arabia. Mr Salman said he will do everything he can to deliver that.

Mohammad Bin Salman is on a 20-hour visit to Pakistan crammed with meetings and ceremonies. He has extended a helping hand to the cash-strapped nation and signed a raft of investment deals on Sunday worth up to $20 billion.