Does Mobile Phone Use Lead To Increased Cancer Risk? New Study Says...

Several theories have claimed use of mobile phones increases risk of brain cancer.

A major study has found the regular use of mobile phone does not increase the risk of brain tumours. The study has been carried out by the Oxford University and published in the Journal of National Cancer Institute.

The researchers studied 400,000 people in Britain over a decade and found that 0.41 per cent of women who used a mobile phone developed a brain tumour, compared to 0.44 per cent who never used the devices.

The use of mobile phone has been increasing day by day, but so are the conspiracy theories around its use. These theories claim that these phones may emit cancer-causing radiation, raising fears among the users.

But the latest study seeks to dismiss these concerns.

“Our findings support the accumulating evidence that cellular telephone use under usual conditions does not increase brain tumor incidence,” the study said.

Participants were asked about their mobile phone use at the beginning and the end of the study. Their answers were compared to their health records on both occasions.

According to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of mobile phone subscriptions worldwide is estimated to have reached 8.65 billion subscriptions by the end of 2021. In the year 2000, the number stood at 740 million.

Mobile phones emit radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) in order to communicate wirelessly.

The RF-EMF technology was being used before the advent of mobile phones. Except in some rare occupations, no RF-EMF-emitting device had been held directly to the head, until the first commercial handheld phones were released in the early to mid-1980s.

With the arrival of the 5G technology, the noise around mobile phone causing cancer increased phenomenally.