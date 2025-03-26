Missing US Man, 45, Found Dead After Going On A Blind Date

A 45-year-old US man who vanished after going on a blind date last month has been found dead. According to the New York Post, the body of Marcus Freiberger was found at a rock quarry in Phoenix on Wednesday, March 19 - nearly one month after he went on the date. In a Facebook post, Mr Freiberger's sister, Tina Hall, confirmed the death of her brother. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us," she wrote.

"Losing him feels like losing a part of ourselves and I know this will be just as difficult for you. We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family," she added.

Marcus Freiberger was a yoga teacher in Arizona. His case is considered a death investigation, police said, adding that his cause of death is still pending.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner identified Mr Freiberger's body on Monday. Mr Freiberger's friend said that the medical examiner's office needed to ID him using fingerprints through the FBI's database.

According to the Post, Mr Freiberger had been missing since going to a blind date on February 21. Cops were notified about his disappearance on March 14, after his friends realised something was wrong when they found that the yoga instructor's 2-year-old dog had been left alone in his apartment for days. His friends submitted his information into the state and national database as a missing person.

Mr Freiberger was last seen driving a white 2021 GMC Sierra pickup with Arizona license plate 3MA66L at a Phoenix parking garage. Police have not yet revealed if they found the pickup or whom he was meeting up with on the date, the Post reported.

Mr Freiberger's father described his son as "handsome, young, ambitious, heavily loved and liked by friends". He said that he had been working with investigators trying to find his son when his body was discovered.

"We just want to know what happened. Marcus was a great kid. He was truly loved by a lot of people. The amount of shares on Facebook on his missing person's report. If you go and read the comments, it's amazing how many people knew Marcus," the father said.

"I don't know if he had any issues going on; not sure what led to the disappearance. It's very strange. Hopefully, they'll investigate and come up with something," he added. He also suspected "foul play" around his son's disappearance since his dog was left alone.

"May the soul rest in peace, May the soul rest in peace, May the soul attain Moksha," the yoga studio wrote in a Facebook post sharing the news of Mr Freiberger's death.