Thailand Contestant's Answer At Miss Universe 2023 Is Viral. Here's Why

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild made it to the top 3 in the Miss Universe 2023

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild made it to the top 3 in the Miss Universe 2023 on Sunday along with Nicaraguan model Sheynnis Palacios and Australian Moraya Wilson. During the final round of questions, Ms Porsild was asked who would she choose if she could live one year in another woman's shoes.

"I would choose Malala Yousafzai because I know the struggles she had to deal with in order to get to where she is today," Ms Porsild answered.

"She (Malala) had to fight for women's education and fight for all women to be able to stand strong and be the change and lead by example. If I could choose anyone that would be her," the 27-year-old added.

The other finalists were also asked the same question, to which Ms Palacios said that she would choose Mary Wollstonecraft, a British writer and philosopher.

"I would choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she was the first woman who opened the gaps towards women's rights," she said.

Ms Wilson answered that she would like to live in her mother's shoes as she is a "very strong" woman.

"She is tough. She has taught me how to work hard. She taught me how to be brave and how to be strong and I'm forever grateful for the lessons she had taught me.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, in which contestants from over 90 countries fought to win the coveted crown.

The Central American country is hosting the Miss Universe competition for the first time since 1975.