"Misleading": TCS Denies Bias Towards Indian Staff In US During Layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), under the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission scanner over discrimination against American workers, said the allegations are "meritless and misleading".

Bloomberg reported that the allegations were levelled by former employees, largely from non-South Asian descent and over the age of 40. Complaints from 2023 onwards claimed that these workers were targeted during layoffs while Indian colleagues, some on H1-B visas, were spared.

Asserting that TCS is an "equal opportunity employer", the IT outsourcing giant said the discrimination allegations are "meritless and misleading". "TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the US, embracing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations," a company statement said.

Similar claims were made before an employment tribunal in the UK, where three former TCS workers said they were discriminated against based on age and nationality, The Guardian had reported.

Earlier this week, TCS reportedly delayed salary hikes in India, as the management remained unclear on the increment cycle amid global uncertainty arising due to US tariffs. The attrition rate in the fourth quarter for TCS increased to 13.3 per cent from 13 per cent in the last quarter.

The IT major's consolidated net profit for Q4 fell nearly 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,293 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 12,502 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, grew 5.3 percent YoY to Rs 64,479 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, up from Rs 61,237 crore a year ago.