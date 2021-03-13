US City To Pay $27 Million Settlement To George Floyd's Family

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial in George Floyd's death. (File)

The family of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, has reached a $27 million settlement with the Minnesota city, lawyers for the family announced Friday.

The settlement is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history," the family lawyers said in a statement.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 25 death. Three other officers also face charges.

