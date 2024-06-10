On Camera, Millionaire Banker Punches Woman In The Face In New York

The video does not reveal the events leading up to the violent altercation.

Jonathan Kaye, a managing director at Moelis & Co. who heads the business services franchise, is under scrutiny after assaulting a woman at a Brooklyn Pride event in Park Slope. A video circulating on social media platform X shows Mr Kaye hitting the woman's face, causing her to collapse on the ground in front of a crowd.

The video does not reveal the events leading up to the violent altercation but shows the assailant walking away from the scene with a visibly distressed demeanour and stains on his jacket, probably from a liquid thrown at him.



Amid the commotion, Jonathan Kaye was heard saying, “She f****ng threw s**t at me” as the people around called him an "a**hole" and a "horrible person." According to the text in the video, the man broke the woman's nose and “busted up” her friend's arm as a result of the altercation.

So why did your managing director Jonathan Kaye punch a black woman at Brooklyn Pride yesterday? https://t.co/XhGDv68zRRpic.twitter.com/2n8bK8JrEo — sami (@hellosami) June 9, 2024

Now, Moelis & Co. has responded to the viral video. The company acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and said in a statement to Bloomberg, "We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8.”



“We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation,” they added.



Jonathan Kaye, who has been with Moelis & Co. since 2013, overseeing the Global Business Services franchise, previously held a position as managing director of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group at CitiBank.



This is not the first time New York has seen crimes like this. A while back, Skiboky Stora, a NYC man, faced hate crime charges for alleged assaults, stalking and harassment incidents, targeting victims based on race, religion, and gender. The case gained national attention after a victim shared a video of her assault on social media.



Skiboky Stora allegedly elbowed her, causing bruising and swelling. Other incidents involved a 17-year-old student and a 37-year-old woman. Skiboky Stora also allegedly harassed a young Jewish couple. He was arrested in March, arraigned in New York, and granted permission to represent himself. He claimed the charges were retaliation for a lawsuit against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. He was scheduled to return to court in August.