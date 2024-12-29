Advertisement

Mikheil Kavelashvili, Ex-Football Player, Sworn In As Georgia President

Mikheil Kavelashvili's election as President was declared "illegitimate" by the outgoing leader and opposition groups.

Read Time: 1 min
Mikheil Kavelashvili, Ex-Football Player, Sworn In As Georgia President
Mikheil Kavelashvili is a former footballer who played for Manchester City.
Tbilisi, Georgia:

Georgia on Sunday inaugurated governing party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president despite his election being declared "illegitimate" by the outgoing leader and opposition groups. 

The far-right former footballer was sworn in at a parliamentary ceremony moments after outgoing president Salome Zurabishvili said she was the "only legitimate president" and vowed to fight on against the Georgian Dream party that controls parliament.

