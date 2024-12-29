Mikheil Kavelashvili, Ex-Football Player, Sworn In As Georgia President

Georgia on Sunday inaugurated governing party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president despite his election being declared "illegitimate" by the outgoing leader and opposition groups.

The far-right former footballer was sworn in at a parliamentary ceremony moments after outgoing president Salome Zurabishvili said she was the "only legitimate president" and vowed to fight on against the Georgian Dream party that controls parliament.

