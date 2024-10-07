Middle East War Live Updates: Hezbollah Missiles Target Haifa, Israel's 3rd Largest City

Today marks a year after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, triggering the year-long Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip. After nearly 1,200 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas.

Relentless bombing in Gaza and military campaigns continue in the strip of land even after a year. The death count there has crossed 41,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the United Nations estimates that nearly all of its 2.4 million population is eventually displaced.

Lebanon-based and Iran-backed Hezbollah later joined the war against Israel in support of the Palestinians, triggering further tensions in the Middle East region.

Here are the live updates on the first anniversary of Gaza war: