Middle East War Live Updates: Hezbollah Missiles Target Haifa, Israel's 3rd Largest City

Today marks a year after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, triggering the year-long Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip. After nearly 1,200 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas.
Relentless bombing in Gaza and military campaigns continue in the strip of land even after a year. The death count there has crossed 41,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the United Nations estimates that nearly all of its 2.4 million population is eventually displaced.
Lebanon-based and Iran-backed Hezbollah later joined the war against Israel in support of the Palestinians, triggering further tensions in the Middle East region.
Here are the live updates on the first anniversary of Gaza war:
Hamas Calls October 7 Attack "Glorious"
Hamas has praised its October 7 attack on Israel ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly storming of southern Israeli towns.
"The crossing of the glorious 7th of October shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself, convincing the world and the region of its supposed superiority and capabilities," Qatar-based Hamas member Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement on Sunday.
Israel PM Netanyahu On Gaza War Anniversary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to achieve victory and said his country's military "completely transformed reality" in the year since Hamas's October 7 attack.
He told troops Israel "will win" as they fought in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and prepared to strike Iran,
"A year ago, we suffered a terrible blow. Over the past 12 months, we have completely transformed reality," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Lebanon border.
היום עם חיילי צה"ל בגבול הצפון. כמה מטרים מכאן נמצאים חבריהם מעבר לגבול, מפרקים את תשתיות הטרור שחיזבאללה הכין כדי לתקוף את יישובינו.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 6, 2024
אמרתי להם: אתם גיבורי התהילה. אתם - יחד עם חבריכם, חיילי צה"ל וכוחות הביטחון בעזה, ביו"ש, במרחב כולו - אתם מחוללים נפלאות, אתם אריות.
לפני שנה… pic.twitter.com/5R0lHbbEQf
Gaza War Triggered Israel-Hezbollah Clashes In Lebanon
As the war in Gaza broke out, the conflict in Lebanon also started with cross-border strikes by Iran-backed Hezbollah in solidarity with Hamas.
More than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting, most in the past two weeks.
Tensions have subsequently spilled into the surrounding Middle East region.
Gaza War: Israel Has Struck 40,000 Hamas Targets, Lost Over 700 Troops
In the past one year in the Gaza Strip, Israel has bombed more than 40,000 Hamas targets, found 4,700 tunnel shafts and destroyed 1,000 rocket launcher sites. On one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military today said its 726 soldiers had been killed since October 7, 2023. Of those, 380 died in the October 7 attacks and 346 in Gaza combat starting October 27, 2023.
Injured troops numbered 4,576 since that date. Fifty-six soldiers died as a result of operational accidents, which the military did not define.
Marking one year since the deadly October 7 Massacre, the IDF has established an exhibition displaying the items seized from Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7, as well as during the combat in Gaza, to showcase them to the world.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2024
Since the beginning of the war, the… pic.twitter.com/pPXuc1DQiS
Israel-Hamas War: One Year Anniversary Of October 7 Attacks
Today marks a year after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, triggering the war in the Gaza Strip. On October 7 last year, Hamas, a group backed by Iran, attacked southern Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages remain held by Hamas.
Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has since then killed more than 41,000 people, mostly civilians.