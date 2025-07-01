Microsoft's Sales Chief To Take Two-Month Sabbatical Amid Expected Layoffs

Microsoft Corp.'s top sales executive is planning to take a two-month sabbatical, a move that coincides with an expected wave of terminations targeting his organization.

Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff will step away for eight weeks, a company spokesperson said. Althoff "will be back with his team in September," the spokesperson said. The sabbatical was timed to the close of Microsoft's fiscal year, which ends Monday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the software company is planning to axe thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, part of an effort to trim its workforce amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence. Microsoft often makes major organizational changes near the end of its fiscal year.

The expected firings would follow a previous round of layoffs in May that hit 6,000 people and fell hardest on product and engineering positions, largely sparing customer-facing roles like sales and marketing.

