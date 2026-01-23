Advertisement

Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

Microsoft 365 was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected, it said on its status page on X.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands Of Users: Report
There were more than 13,100 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365, the report said.

Microsoft's suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 13,100 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft 365, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Microsoft 365 was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected, it said on its status page on X.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Microsoft, Microsoft 365 Down
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com