Michelle Obama Officiates Chicago Couple's Wedding: Report

Former First Lady of USA Michelle Obama, who is all set to launch a nationwide tour to promote her new book, recently helped a young couple tie the knot.

According to TMZ, the former first lady helped Chicago couple Stephanie Rivkin and Joel Sircus say "I do" on Sunday evening at the Theater on the Lake.

One attendee shared a video on Instagram where Ms Obama could bee seen with the soon-to-be newlyweds at the altar. The video, which has now been deleted, was captioned, "Holy Moly. That moment when Michelle Obama officiated at your [cousin's] wedding."

In the video, Ms Obama could be seen reciting vows into a microphone as the bride repeated after her. She wore a floor-length, long-sleeve black dress, a stark contrast to the white canopy behind her.

