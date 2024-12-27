Miami Island Plot Near Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Estate Up For Sale. Price Is...

A rare and exclusive piece of real estate has come up on the market for $200 million (around Rs 1,660 crore), offering buyers the opportunity to become neighbours with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Situated on the ultra-private Indian Creek Island, off the coast of Miami, the 1.84-acre parcel of undeveloped waterfront land is one of the most expensive plots currently listed in the US, The NY Post reported.



Potential buyers of this luxury parcel will have the chance to construct a private residence next door to Bezos, who already owns three properties on the island. Known as a “billionaire's bunker,” the island is home to just 41 residences, all set within the exclusive grounds of the Indian Creek Country Club, complete with an 18-hole golf course.



The prime plot of land offers 200 feet of frontage along Biscayne Bay, with breathtaking views of downtown Miami. According to Ilya Reznik, the listing broker from the Reznik Group, the property provides ample space for the construction of a deep-water dock, with enough room to accommodate a 180-foot megayacht.



Security on the island is as exclusive as the residents, with tight access controls and round-the-clock surveillance by both private security and a dedicated police force. Reznik said, “It's a perfect spot to build your dream home.”



The land was bought for $27.5 million (around Rs 225 crore) in 2018, but plans to build a property there were later shelved by the current owners. “They were planning to build, but then plans changed and they decided to sell. It's more interesting to know that the land is next to Bezos than who the seller is,” Reznik said.



The island is home to many high-profile residents such as NFL legend Tom Brady, billionaire Carl Icahn and political figures Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.



However, despite its steep price tag, the land doesn't hold the record for the most costly listing. That distinction belongs to a $295 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) estate in Naples, Florida, which hit the market in early 2024.