Mia Khalifa's Post On Attacks In Israel Costs Business Deal. Her Response

Mia Khalifa's post on the attack on Israel has sparked a row

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has stirred up controversy with her comments on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” Khalifa tweeted on Saturday, October 7.

Khalifa's post didn't sit right with people on social media. So much so that she got fired from a business deal with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro.

Shapiro, who was in the process of finalising a deal with Mia Khalifa, announced her immediate termination from their arrangement.

“This is such a horrendous tweet, Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you,” Mr Shapiro wrote on X.

Reacting to the news, Ms Khalifa said, “I'd say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I'm more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad.”

She also clarified her controversial and seemingly “horrendous tweet” in a post, writing, “I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

Khalifa, in a follow-up tweet, explained, “I just wanna make sure there's 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open-air prison they've been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how they freed themselves from apartheid.” She then indirectly addressed Shapiro, saying, “Please worry about your sad little company lacking direction and purpose before you utter my name again I stand with all people fighting oppression, now and always, do your research before begging for my investment in your little project, I'm from LEBANON, are you insane for expecting me to be on the side of colonialism you f***ing weirdo.”

Nearly 1,600 people have been killed in the Hamas' strike on Israel and the brutal counterstrike.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hamas. "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," he said.