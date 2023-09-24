Mexico Police Arrest Chucky Doll For Using Knife To Scare People

The doll in handcuffs.

In a very unusual incident, the police in Mexico arrested a Chucky doll which was being used by its owner to scare people, as per a report in the New York Post. Carlos "N" used Chucky, a doll that local authorities there have dubbed a "demon doll", to terrorise residents by brandishing an actual size knife to demand money.

On September 11, the pair was caught in Monclova, a city in the Coahuila state of northern Mexico, for posing threat to the public and disrupting the peace. According to Juan Ral Alcocer, the former head of the Monclova Police, Carlos is believed to have been using drugs while in the city's main square. "He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people, it is an offense, (and) for this reason he was arrested," he said, as per the New York Post.

They were both handcuffed when they arrived at a police station, where their mug shots were also taken. According to the outlet, the knife-wielding doll was propped up against the wall and held by its hair when the picture was being taken. The doll was also wearing its signature denim dungarees.

As per the news agency Reuters, an officer at the police department was seen laughing as she held up the long knife taken from Chucky. She was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously. The man was later released, however, Chucky doll's whereabouts are still unknown.

Chucky, the possessed doll, became famous after the release of 1988 horror film 'Child's Play'. It was presented as a killer Good Guy doll that had his soul transferred into the doll by using voodoo. Despite the small size, Chucky had the strength of a fully grown man.