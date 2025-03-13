Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Held Meetings With Trump At White House: Report

Washington:
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg held meetings at the White House with Trump administration officials on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Mark's continuing the meetings he's been holding with the administration on American technology leadership," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said, without confirming the White House visit.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
