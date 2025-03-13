Advertisement

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Held Meetings With Trump At White House: Report

"Mark's continuing the meetings he's been holding with the administration on American technology leadership," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said, without confirming the White House visit.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg held meetings at the White House with Trump administration officials on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

