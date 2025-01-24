Advertisement

Meta, TikTok, X To Join European Union Stress Test For German Election

"The stress test is really going through potential scenarios where DSA comes into play and to check with platforms how they would react to these specific scenarios," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told a press briefing.

Microsoft, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Snap, Meta and X will participate in the test on January 31.
Brussels:

The European Commission will hold a stress test with large social media platforms next week to see whether they have done enough to counter disinformation in the run-up to next month's German election, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

Microsoft, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Snap, Meta and X will participate in the test on January 31, meant to see whether they have enough safeguards in place to mitigate risks on their platforms, as they are obliged to do under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

