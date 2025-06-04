Meta Secures Nuclear Energy In 20-Year Illinois Plant Deal

Facebook owner Meta announced Tuesday a 20-year nuclear energy agreement with US-based Constellation Energy to secure power from a nuclear plant in the state of Illinois.

The investment marks big tech's latest move to meet surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence, with Microsoft, Google and Amazon also turning to nuclear power as an energy source.

Under the deal, Meta's unspecified investment will replace state government subsidies to keep the Clinton Clean Energy Center operating beginning in 2027, offering the facility a crucial lifeline.

The project, which takes over the plant's total electric output, will provide 1,121 megawatts of nuclear energy to support Meta's regional operations while adding 30 megawatts of incremental capacity to the electricity grid, the company said.

"As we look toward our future energy needs in advancing AI, we recognize the immense value of nuclear power in providing reliable, firm electricity," Meta said in the announcement.

The move comes as tech companies scramble to secure stable, clean energy sources to power energy-intensive AI data centers.

Nuclear energy has gained renewed attention as companies and governments seek reliable, carbon-free power to meet climate goals while supporting growing electricity demands from data centers and AI operations.

According to the International Energy Agency, electricity consumption by data centers is projected to more than double by 2030, creating significant challenges for securing adequate energy as AI usage accelerates.

