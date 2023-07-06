Meta Launches Twitter's Competitor - Threads. How To Download And Sign Up

Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything.

Meta has officially launched Threads. This social network platform is in the market to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. Though Threads is a new app, it falls under the branding and structure of Instagram, allowing users to log in easily and find their friends and connections without any hassle.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation application, allows people to come together and discuss everything they care about today to what will be trending tomorrow. The application's description reads, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

How To Download Instagram Threads? Check Out The Steps Here:

Step 1: Open the App Store (for iOS users) or Play Store (for Android users).

Step 2: On the App Store, click on the search icon at the bottom right of your screen, tap the search bar and enter Instagram Threads. For Android users, on the Play Store tap the search bar at the top of the screen and search: Instagram Threads.

Step 3: The icon of the application is a white @ symbol against a black background. Tap on the Threads app.

Step 4: For iPhone users, tap on ‘Get' to download and install Threads. On the other hand, Android users can simply click on the Install button.

How to Sign Up For Instagram Threads

Step 1: Once you have installed the Threads app, open it and tap on the Log-in with Instagram button to sign in with your Instagram account.

Step 2: You can also import your profile from Instagram by clicking the ‘Import from Instagram' button. However, you can make your profile on Instagram Threads from scratch as well. Enter bio, link, and profile picture manually by tapping on each icon. Once done, tap on Next.

Step 3: Choose whether you want a public profile or a private one.

Step 4: You will also see a list of people you follow on Instagram. Tap the Follow all button to follow all of them on Threads, or you can tap the Follow button next to the names of individuals to only follow the people you want. You can also skip this step by clicking on the Next button in the upper-right corner.

Step 5: Tap Join Threads

Now, you have officially joined Threads.

Using Threads is quite self-explanatory. The home page will feature all of the Threads/posts from people you follow. It also has separates pages to search accounts, compose a new Thread, check notifications, and view your profile.