Meta on Wednesday launched Threads app to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

Facebook behemoth Meta on Wednesday launched Threads, a text based rival to Twitter, creating the biggest threat yet to the embattled platform owned by Elon Musk.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," wrote Meta chief executive and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his first post on the nascent platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)