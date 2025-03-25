Meta Considering Charging Users For Ad-Free Facebook And Instagram In UK

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram is considering a subscription model for users in the UK who do not want to scroll through advertisements in their feed, according to a report in BBC. The tech giant already provides ad-free subscriptions in the European Union (EU), with a spokesperson stating that the company was "exploring the option" of offering a similar service in the UK.

Meta contemplating the subscription models comes in the backdrop of a legal case where it agreed to stop targeting a UK citizen with personalised adverts. The company settled the case to avoid a trial in the high court in London.

Tanya O'Carroll, a human rights campaigner, launched a $1.5 trillion lawsuit against the company in 2022, arguing that Meta breached UK data laws by collecting her personal data and targeting her with adverts.

“This is an individual settlement, but I believe its ramifications extend far beyond me. The key factor is the UK data protection authority, which backed my case and has publicly stated that it will support people in the UK who wish to exercise their right to object to online targeted ads," said Ms O'Carroll.

Also Read | Meta's AI Comment Experiment Sparks Outrage: "Feels Like Dark Mirror Episode"

Meta and EU

In 2023, Meta launched its no-ads subscription service in the European Union (EU) to comply with changing regulatory requirements, specifically the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In November, last year, Meta said it was slashing the prices of its subscription services by 40 per cent. The price of the monthly subscription was reduced from €9.99 to €5.99/month on the web, and from €12.99 to €7.99/month on iOS and Android.

Despite launching the subscription service, Meta continues to argue that personalised ads are valuable to both individuals and businesses as they "allow people to connect with the brands and products that are most relevant to them".

"Personalised ads are particularly beneficial for small businesses, which make up over 99 per cent of businesses in the EU and employ over 100 million people across the region, because they can reach customers most likely to be interested in what they offer in the most cost-effective way," it said last year.

As per Meta's latest quarterly financial results, advertising accounts for more than 96 per cent of its revenue.