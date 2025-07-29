Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Narrowly Miss Manhattan Shooting That Killed 4

As gunmen Shane Devon Tamura went on a shooting spree in Manhattan on Monday, targeting a 44-storey skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue, actresses Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway had joined Stanley Tucci to film the Devil Wears Prada sequel just minutes away from the building, per a report by Daily Mail.

The Academy Award winning actresses were shooting 15-minutes away, at 1221 Avenue of the Americas from the midtown Manhattan building where the tragedy had taken place. Although the cast members were working on the same day of the shooting, they had wrapped up their shooting at least three hours before the gunman began mass shooting.

Four people, including a police officer, were killed during the mass shooting.

In a recent development, Tamura, reportedly left a suicide note claiming that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and pleaded for his brain to be examined.

According to CNN, the note stated: "Terry Long football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze. You can't go against the NFL; they'll squash you. Study my brain, please. I'm sorry. Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything."

The short note had been written over three pages and was later found by the investigators. Terry Long was a footballer who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was diagnosed with CTE and died by suicide after drinking antifreeze in 2005.

The NFL offices were located on the fifth floor of the office tower. The building houses some of the country's top financial firms, including private equity giant Blackstone, and KPMG.

He was armed with a long rifle, wore a bullet-resistant vest, and was seen walking into the 44-story Manhattan office building. He was licensed to carry the weapon in Nevada.

While on the 33rd floor, Tamura killed himself by shooting himself in the chest.

He opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, which is just blocks away from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre, and the Museum of Modern Art.

The deadly shooting in New York today was the 254th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun-related violence.

