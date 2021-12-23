Merry Christmas 2021: Enjoy Your Holidays With These Songs, Carols

One can enjoy their share of Christmas classics on seasonal playlists page of streaming platforms

Christmas music has always done well. Till about a few years ago, it was all about the excitement of the new CDs at music stores ahead of Christmas, or festive singles occupying the Top 10 spots on the charts every December. Now, in the internet age, though the medium has changed — you can enjoy your share of the holiday classics on the seasonal playlists page of streaming platforms — the essence of Christmas music remains the same.

Irrespective of whether it's a family get-together, or if you are voluntarily isolating because of the pandemic, consider adding these tracks to your playlists and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

1) All I Want For Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey

Even after so many years of its release, this song tops the chart when you talk about Christmas. This song works anywhere and makes us feel festive, no matter how many times we end up listening to it.

2) My Only Wish (This Year) — Britney Spears

“I know exactly what I want this year, Santa, can you hear me?” As Britney pleads with Santa for someone to love her, we wonder whether he would deliver her a boyfriend down the chimney.

3) Wonderful Christmas Time — Diana Ross

This is one of the most popular Christmas songs. As the festive month brings happiness and hope, the song goes well with the mood.

4) Santa Tell Me — Ariana Grande

It is a holiday pop song where Ariana Grande is basically associating her love life with Christmas time. It's a gripping song with catchy music.

5) Last Christmas — Wham!

A heartbreak song number in December, it went on to become one of the biggest Christmas hits ever. For many, this number by George Michael has been the go-to song each year. They've listened to it over and over and over again.

When it comes to Christmas, there's a carol for almost every moment. Here are a few popular ones:

1) Jingle Bells

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh!” We don't think there is any other song that spreads the Yuletide cheer as much as Jingle Bells. It's a Christmas must.

2) Away in a Manger

This carol was first published in the late 19th century. It's one of the most popular carols across the world.

3) We Wish You A Merry Christmas

There's hardly anyone who hasn't heard this popular number at this time of the year. It works as a cherry on the cake for Christmas.

4) Silent Night

Originally written in German, ‘Stille Nacht' was composed in 1818 and was translated to English in 1859.

5) Joy to the World

Instead of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the text of this hymn represents Christ's triumphant return.