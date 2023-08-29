US Men Pretending To Be Maintenance Workers Attempt To Break In, Then This Happens

The wild scene was captured by a doorbell camera.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows two men pretending to be maintenance workers trying to break in by kicking the front door. The two men were armed with handguns. However, the men were greeted by a barrage of bullets from the homeowner. The wild scene was captured by a doorbell camera.

The video starts with one of the suspects, Aaron Contreras, knocking on the apartment door of Ethan Rodriguez. He claimed to be a maintenance worker there to check on the filters in his air conditioner, according to the New York Post.

Mr Rodriguez answered the door via a digital doorbell app on his phone and said that no one was home. A few minutes later, the suspect came back with a handgun and tried to kick down the front door. Another man appears wearing a mask trying to kick in the door.

However, things soon took a dramatic turn when Mr. Rodriguez tried to fend them off by opening fire from inside his apartment through the front door. The footage shows the men running away from the door.

The resident fired off several rounds and the footage shows bullets striking the wall across the way.

#Texas : On Saturday August 19th, at a Dallas apartment complex a Ring camera captured the moment when a man posing as a maintenance worker is knocking on the door of an apartment claiming "he was there to check the air filters."



• Once the suspect heard the homeowner wasn't…

According to the media outlet, the resident fired 13 shots.

Speaking to WFAA, Mr Rodriguez said he decided to shoot at the suspects when saw that they were armed. "I was hoping I got 'em," he told the station. "That was mainly it, just hoping I got 'em."

The suspect, Aaron Contreras was arrested the same day on charges of aggravated assault, deadly conduct and attempted burglary of a habitation.

He is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $150,000 bond.