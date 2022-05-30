Memorial Day 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Memorial Day honours all those soldiers who have passed away. (File)

In the United States, Memorial Day is held to honour individuals who died while serving in the military. On the last Monday in May, it is commemorated. This year, it will be observed on May 30.

This day, originally known as Decoration Day, has its origins in the Civil War era. Americans, on the other hand, now observe this national holiday mostly by hosting a family get-together and watching parades. They also organise backyard BBQ parties and go on extended weekend road vacations.

History and significance

Memorial Day is a solemn commemoration of the men and women who gave their lives in the service of their country. Its roots can be traced back to the American Civil War era, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

People demanded the establishment of the country's first national cemeteries after the Civil War concluded in 1865. They began holding local memorial services in honour of individuals who had died in the Civil War.

In the years thereafter, Americans have begun to pay tribute to the countless fallen soldiers by placing flowers on their graves.

Civil War troops were honoured on this day until World War I. Following the war, all Americans who died while serving in the military are honoured.

In 1971, Congress passed legislation, making it a national holiday.

Here's what happens on this day

From dawn to noon, the American flag is flown at half-staff. Many individuals pay their respects to those who died while serving in the military by visiting graves and memorials.

On this day, all non-essential government offices, schools, businesses, and other organisations are shut.

Many organisations have discovered a business opportunity during this extended holiday over the years, and have come up with attractive deals for clients.

Memorial Day and Veterans' Day

Both of these holidays commemorate American soldiers' sacrifices. Veterans' Day, once known as “Armistice Day”, is a newer celebration. It was founded in 1926 to honour all soldiers who fought in the United States military during World War I.

Memorial Day, on the other hand, honours all those soldiers who have passed away.